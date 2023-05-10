BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 8,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

BK Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BK Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BK Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

