BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BHK opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

