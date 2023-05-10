BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 63.7% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

MHD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 120,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $233,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

