BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 63.7% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
MHD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 120,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.79.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
