bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.23% and a negative net margin of 7,411.12%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
bluebird bio stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 2,858,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.
