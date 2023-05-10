bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.23% and a negative net margin of 7,411.12%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

bluebird bio Stock Up 2.0 %

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 2,858,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

About bluebird bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after buying an additional 1,085,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 241.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 1,070,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

