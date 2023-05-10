Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 64,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 54,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$78.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

