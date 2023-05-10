Blur Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.55 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $39.55 million and approximately $74.42 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 462,431,819.2541857 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.48146077 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $66,236,108.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

