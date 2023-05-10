Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.58. 1,154,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 715% from the average session volume of 141,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Bon Natural Life Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bon Natural Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bon Natural Life stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Bon Natural Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

