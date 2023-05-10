Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $14.64 on Wednesday, reaching $2,620.27. The company had a trading volume of 245,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,425. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,731.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,589.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,299.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

