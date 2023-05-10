Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells $73,625.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $73,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $65,325.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. 32,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,376. The company has a market cap of $384.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 1.02. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

