Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Braime Group Price Performance
LON:BMT traded down GBX 50 ($0.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,350 ($17.03). 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470. The company has a market capitalization of £19.44 million, a P/E ratio of 996.62 and a beta of 0.07. Braime Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,300 ($16.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,399 ($30.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,916.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,034.33.
Braime Group Company Profile
