Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BMT traded down GBX 50 ($0.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,350 ($17.03). 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470. The company has a market capitalization of £19.44 million, a P/E ratio of 996.62 and a beta of 0.07. Braime Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,300 ($16.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,399 ($30.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,916.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,034.33.

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

