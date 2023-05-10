BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. 1,051,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,835,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRF by 123.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,104,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,160,906 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 332,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 300,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BRF by 890.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,661,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

