BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. 1,051,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,835,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.
BRF Stock Up 2.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
