Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $618.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.67. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.