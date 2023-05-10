Brokers Issue Forecasts for CB Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CB Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $18.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $24.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

