Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $6.09

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $5.67. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

