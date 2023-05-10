Brookfield (BN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($1.42). Brookfield had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of C$32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of TSE BN opened at C$43.07 on Wednesday. Brookfield has a 52 week low of C$38.92 and a 52 week high of C$55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

