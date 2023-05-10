Buckhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.