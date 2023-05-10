Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.00

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 34350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.39) to GBX 2,340 ($29.53) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.33) to GBX 2,850 ($35.96) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.64) to GBX 3,060 ($38.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,841.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

