Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the April 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Shares of Butler National stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 116,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,732. Butler National has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

