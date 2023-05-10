Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Butterfly Network to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 0.5 %

BFLY stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $431.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $219,699 over the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

