Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Butterfly Network to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Butterfly Network Trading Up 0.5 %
BFLY stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $431.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.
In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $219,699 over the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
