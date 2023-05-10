BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $6.01 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

PANW stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.07. 1,485,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,670.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

