BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

