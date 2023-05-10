Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Shares Down 0.4%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 51,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 267,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $180.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

