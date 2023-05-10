Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cadre had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $111.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Cadre updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 38,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.04 million, a PE ratio of 175.33 and a beta of 1.58. Cadre has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

