Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Shares Down 3.5%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.50. 25,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 42,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Callinex Mines Stock Down 12.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

