Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$337.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.77 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.15-$0.27 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of CMBM opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $450,987.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.