Capricorn Energy PLC Declares Dividend of $2.83 (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.8298 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CRNCY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 8,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.60) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.