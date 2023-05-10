Capricorn Energy PLC Declares Dividend of $2.83 (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.8298 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Capricorn Energy Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of CRNCY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 8,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.60) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricorn Energy (CRNCY)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.