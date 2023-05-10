Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Announces $2.83 Dividend

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.8298 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.60) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

