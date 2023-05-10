Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 701 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 173,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after acquiring an additional 109,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,323,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $244.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,078. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

