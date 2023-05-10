Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $82.52. 3,197,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,504. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

