Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 951,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

