Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,081,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,289,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

