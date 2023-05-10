Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.