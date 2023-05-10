Casper Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.48 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $574.44 million and $12.48 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,703,003,917 coins and its circulating supply is 11,001,821,226 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,701,587,039 with 11,000,489,228 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05010409 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $11,056,957.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

