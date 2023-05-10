Castle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IYR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. 3,655,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,854. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.