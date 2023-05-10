Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

REZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. 31,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $646.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $89.07.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.