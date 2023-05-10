Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,133,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,031,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

