Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,070 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. 996,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,605. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

