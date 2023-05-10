Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 50,435 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,435 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,181,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after acquiring an additional 872,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 779,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,494. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

