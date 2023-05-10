Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 73,203 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,203 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund accounts for 0.9% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 173,864 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 160,547 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 729.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 160,101 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 139,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.