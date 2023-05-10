CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 95.6% in April

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the April 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
Shares of CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $0.94.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.