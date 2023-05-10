CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 95.6% in April

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the April 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

