CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0673 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $54.26 million and $4.64 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06635679 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $3,909,172.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

