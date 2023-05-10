Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.78.
Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59.
In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
