Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

