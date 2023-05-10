Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 35,618 shares.The stock last traded at $37.15 and had previously closed at $38.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

