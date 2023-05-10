Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.83 million. Certara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Stephens began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Certara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered Certara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Certara Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

