Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Certara updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

Certara Trading Down 10.7 %

CERT opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Certara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.