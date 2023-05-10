CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 31st

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

CF Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CF Industries has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CF Industries to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

