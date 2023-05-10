Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at $133,416.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at $133,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

