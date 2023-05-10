China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 1,068,649 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.62.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.
Featured Stories
