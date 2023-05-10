Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 3.0 %

CHH traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.26. 525,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231 in the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

