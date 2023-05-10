Christopher C. Capossela Sells 5,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

MSFT stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,157,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,170,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

